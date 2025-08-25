Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,061 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of MP Materials worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 176,121 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4,671.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.5%

MP Materials stock opened at $67.9640 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 2.30.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.