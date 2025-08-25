Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,329 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of StoneCo worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 327.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 143.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Stock Performance
STNE stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
