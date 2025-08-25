Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank $CADE

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,923 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Cadence Bank worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,481,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,301,000 after buying an additional 980,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 941,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,090,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 76,386.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 615,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,684,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 350,660 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CADE opened at $37.2280 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.89. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.The company had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CADE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

