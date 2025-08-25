Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 80,552.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,280,000 after purchasing an additional 178,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $99,963,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 143,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,789,000 after purchasing an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,498 shares of company stock worth $14,752,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 4.0%

HubSpot stock opened at $474.2280 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,061.86, a PEG ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.34 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $645.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.04.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

