Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in STERIS plc $STE

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,672 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of STERIS worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 35,759.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,980,000 after purchasing an additional 409,093 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $65,435,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in STERIS by 4,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,335 shares of company stock worth $8,822,302 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $251.7320 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.62. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

