Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 12,558 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,444,000 after buying an additional 213,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,030,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,421,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $133.1740 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $111.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,885 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

