Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,400 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $303.6020 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $306.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

