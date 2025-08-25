Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in F.N.B. Corporation $FNB

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 175.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 740,798 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 472,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of FNB opened at $16.5010 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%.The firm had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

