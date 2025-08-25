Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,363 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,268,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,084 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,111,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,448,000 after acquiring an additional 266,744 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $35.7330 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.