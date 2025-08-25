Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 189,540 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,540 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

