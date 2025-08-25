Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,959 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Nutanix by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Citigroup upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $68.79 on Monday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%.The company had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock worth $421,797,778. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix



Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

