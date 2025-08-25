Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 64,489 Shares of UGI Corporation $UGI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $55,354,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,987,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,366,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,806,000 after buying an additional 795,093 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in UGI by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UGI by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after buying an additional 703,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 1.5%

UGI stock opened at $35.3060 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of UGI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.