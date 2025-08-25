Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 117.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,594,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ingredion by 42.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,347,000 after buying an additional 45,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $129.0880 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.40.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

