Insider Selling: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,913,927.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.99, for a total transaction of $1,913,927.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 9,324,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,632,040.83. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Morningstar Stock Performance
MORN opened at $263.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.96.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MORN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
