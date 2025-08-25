Insider Selling: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,913,927.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.99, for a total transaction of $1,913,927.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 9,324,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,632,040.83. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $263.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.