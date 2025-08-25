Insider Selling: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $4,047,027.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $4,047,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,341,368.40. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, August 6th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,030 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.20, for a total value of $3,818,346.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $3,765,534.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,985 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $3,896,343.75.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,890 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total value of $4,026,526.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $4,035,889.70.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total value of $4,366,933.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $264.6730 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.80 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,760,000 after purchasing an additional 185,306 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Penumbra by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 862,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 437.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,159,000 after buying an additional 572,606 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.