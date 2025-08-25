Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,731 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.66% of Insight Enterprises worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 69.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,891,000.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $133.86 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.68 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.82. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

