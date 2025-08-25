Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,853 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,478,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $95.7980 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.92 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.21.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $233.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

