Intapp, Inc. $INTA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Intapp by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intapp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intapp by 669.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 133,108 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 678.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 99,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $42.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.42, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $260,099.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 882,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,828.12. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $418,202.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,263.38. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,091 shares of company stock worth $2,338,767. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

