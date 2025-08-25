Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 153.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 150.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Northland Securities cut Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Teradata Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $21.3850 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

