Invesco Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Position in Liquidia Technologies, Inc. $LQDA

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,134 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liquidia Technologies were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liquidia Technologies ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 732.17% and a negative return on equity of 232.96%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $111,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 577,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,511.56. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $76,069.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 271,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,777.64. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,392. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

