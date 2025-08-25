Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 387,401 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 177.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 894,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,452,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,551,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.5350 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

