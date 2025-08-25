Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Stock Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

