iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWI. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,240,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

EWI stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $769.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

