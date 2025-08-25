iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579,963 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 452,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 282,521 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 673,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 279,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $59.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

