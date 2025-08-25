iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $86,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,034,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $95.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.