JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD Stock Holdings Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 255.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,344 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.14% of JELD-WEN worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 868.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,456 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $8,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,055,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $6.2350 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $532.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $16.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.03.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

