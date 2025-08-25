Joseph Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,887,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,332,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,374,954.30. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $263.82 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Morningstar by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Morningstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Morningstar by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

