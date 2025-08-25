Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,134 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $27,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 128.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of KALU opened at $79.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.51. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.70 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 79.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

