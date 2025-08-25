Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $1,111,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,542,441.60. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

