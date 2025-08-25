Ladder Capital Corp $LADR Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,542 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $29,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LADR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Insider Activity at Ladder Capital

In related news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 26,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $290,993.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,426.94. The trade was a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $1,003,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.5180 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 31.28 and a current ratio of 31.28.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%.The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.43%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

