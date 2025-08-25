Lamb Weston $LW Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,718 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 4.1%

Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.8890 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

