LendingClub Corporation $LC Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175,928 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in LendingClub by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $15.50 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $16.2740 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. LendingClub Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,283,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,611.50. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $298,950.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,548.15. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,955 shares of company stock valued at $545,648. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

