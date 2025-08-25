Logitech International S.A. $LOGI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,248 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Stock Up 3.4%

LOGI stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Logitech International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $1.543 dividend. This represents a yield of 140.0%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

