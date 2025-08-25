Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Shares Up 29.4% – What’s Next?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 29.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 232,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 136,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Mason Resources Stock Up 29.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

