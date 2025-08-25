Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Up 29.4% – Still a Buy?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 29.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 232,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 136,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Mason Resources Company Profile
Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.
