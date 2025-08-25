MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 650.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 48,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $2,355,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 4.0%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,430.62 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,411.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,277.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,817.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.