MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO Stock Holdings Lifted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 579.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 9,201,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its position in MINISO Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 554,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its position in MINISO Group by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 79,455 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MNSO opened at $26.6630 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $692.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 230.0%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 58.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNSO shares. Bank of America raised shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

