Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 166.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 157,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 88,603 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 1.9%

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $6.6050 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

