MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of MongoDB worth $83,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 52.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 57.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $219.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.61. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.16 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.46.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

