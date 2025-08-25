Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Stake Boosted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3,989.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 26.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after buying an additional 443,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $2,731,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.69.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $24.0240 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.13. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

