National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,711 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $93,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,515,000 after buying an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after buying an additional 460,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 98.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,672,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $20,892,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $17,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $87.1250 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.