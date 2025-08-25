Northern Trust Corp Acquires 110,902 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,175,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $75,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, CFO Matthew Cagwin acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This trade represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $8.6750 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WU

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.