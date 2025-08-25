Northern Trust Corp Acquires 132,974 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Tetra Tech worth $84,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

