Northern Trust Corp Acquires 188,437 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,331,006 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 188,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $79,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 844,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $74.3670 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $75.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

