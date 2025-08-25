Northern Trust Corp Acquires 29,344 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,458,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $84,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,238,000 after buying an additional 283,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,179,000 after buying an additional 46,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,722,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $87,878,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 347,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,791.57. The trade was a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $56.8020 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a yield of 560.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -572.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

