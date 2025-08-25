Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Campbell’s worth $77,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Campbell’s by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Campbell’s by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 429,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell’s by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in Campbell’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.44.

CPB stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Campbell’s’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

