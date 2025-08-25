Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,093,174 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093,174 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Albertsons Companies worth $85,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after buying an additional 2,993,988 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 52.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,128,000 after buying an additional 2,724,576 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,423,000 after buying an additional 1,657,981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,438,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,884,000 after buying an additional 1,639,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 166.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after buying an additional 1,605,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.5080 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.