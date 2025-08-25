Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Barclays PLC $BCS

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,692,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Barclays worth $87,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Barclays by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $20.4550 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

