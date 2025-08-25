Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,089 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Henry Schein worth $88,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.