Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,255 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $81,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 1,491.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Core & Main news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,132.74. Following the sale, the director owned 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $862,185.66. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,075.76. The trade was a 73.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,453,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $65.4190 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Further Reading

